June 11 Twitter Inc CEO Dick Costolo is
stepping down, under pressure from investors frustrated by the
Internet company's slow growth and seemingly constant shake-ups
in its upper ranks.
Costolo will be replaced by co-founder Jack Dorsey on an
interim basis.
The company's shares rose 7.7 percent to $38.60 in
after-market trading.
In a statement, Costolo said he was "tremendously proud" of
his six years at Twitter.
"I am deeply appreciative of the confidence the board, the
management team and the employees have placed in me over the
years," he said.
Costolo, who will step down on July 1, will continue to
serve on the board, the company said in a regulatory filing. (1.usa.gov/1Gwr28k)
Costolo has agreed to cancel all of his remaining unvested
equity in Twitter after July 1. Dorsey, who will continue to
serve as CEO of Square Inc, had served as Twitter's president
and CEO from May 2007 to October 2008.
Twitter has long struggled to gain users at the rate of
other social media companies, such as Facebook Inc
Instagram and Snapchat.
Data firm eMarketer projects that Twitter's monthly user
base will grow at 14.1 percent this year, compared to more than
30 percent two years ago. (link.reuters.com/neb98v)
(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Sriraj Kalluvila, Bernard Orr)