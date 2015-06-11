(Refiles to additional subscribers)
By Yasmeen Abutaleb
SAN FRANCISCO, June 11 Twitter Inc
Chief Executive Officer Dick Costolo abruptly announced he was
stepping down on Thursday amid increasing scrutiny of the
company's slow user growth and inability to attract advertisers
at the same rate as its competitors.
Costolo will be replaced by co-founder Jack Dorsey on an
interim basis.
The company's shares jumped 7.7 percent to $38.60 following
the news before paring gains to trade at $37.54.
"Unfortunately this news isn't surprising," said Nate
Elliott of management consultant Forrester Research. "The bottom
line is that Twitter isn't very good right now at serving either
its users or its marketers."
Costolo said on a conference call that he announced his
resignation before announcing a CEO to ensure transparency in
the search process. He added that Twitter will be considering
both internal and external candidates and that it has the
"strongest management team (it's) ever had," which influenced
his decision to step down.
Dorsey said the search has not begun yet, but he noted the
company was looking for a CEO who uses Twitter every day and
"loves" the product.
Anthony Noto, Twitter's chief financial officer, said
Costolo did not receive a severance package because he
voluntarily stepped down.
Costolo said he believed scrutiny of the company would
intensify if he remained CEO throughout the search process.
In a statement, Costolo said he was "tremendously proud" of
his six years at Twitter.
"I am deeply appreciative of the confidence the board, the
management team and the employees have placed in me over the
years," Costolo said.
He will step down on July 1 and will continue to serve on
the board, the company said in a regulatory filing.
Costolo has agreed to cancel all of his remaining unvested
equity in Twitter after July 1. Dorsey, who will continue to
serve as CEO of Square Inc, had served as Twitter's president
and CEO from May 2007 to October 2008.
TWITTER'S REACTION, STRUGGLES
Twitter was abuzz on Thursday afternoon with tweets reacting
to the news of Costolo's departure.
The site was flooded with posts from employees paying
tribute to him, many tagged with the hashtag "#ThankYouDickC."
Other posts mused about the company's future direction amid
concerns on Wall Street about its business model.
Costolo noted the news on Twitter by simply writing "Welcome
back, @jack !!" and repeating the tweet from the company
announcing the change.
Twitter has long struggled to gain users at the rate of
other social media companies, such as Facebook Inc
Instagram and Snapchat.
"Twitter has never been great at giving its users reasons to
come back. While other social sites have introduced new features
and functionality the past few years, Twitter has mostly stood
still. The result has been excruciatingly slow user growth",
Forrester's Elliott said.
Chris Sacca, one of Twitter's earliest investors, posted an
8,500-word manifesto earlier this month calling on the company
to better engage its users.
He simultaneously praised the company's strong acquisitions
of Periscope and TellApart, but Sacca pointed out that one
billion users had tried Twitter and left the service.
In a recent CNBC interview, Sacca said that Twitter would be
an "instant fit" for Google if it were to acquire the
microblogging service.
Data firm eMarketer projects that Twitter's monthly user
base will grow at 14.1 percent this year, compared to more than
30 percent two years ago. (link.reuters.com/neb98v)
Twitter reaffirmed its outlook for the second quarter of
2015, expecting revenue of $470 million to $485 million and
adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization (EBITDA) of $97 million to $102 million.
It sees stock-based compensation expense of $190 million to
$200 million, excluding equity awards that may be granted in
connection with potential future acquisitions
The company disappointed investors in its first quarter
results when it reported that its number of monthly average
users was growing at a slower pace than Wall Street's
expectations.
(Additional reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru and
Julia Love in San Francisco; Writing by Sriraj Kalluvila and
Bernard Orr.)