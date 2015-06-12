By Julia Love
| San Francisco, June 11
San Francisco, June 11 As Twitter Chief
Executive Officer Dick Costolo's departure was cheered by
stockholders, his fans struck a different note, flooding the
micro-blogging site he has steered for nearly five years with
messages of gratitude and support.
Shortly after Twitter announced Costolo would step down on
July 1, the site was inundated with 140-character tributes from
employees and supporters, many capped off with the hashtag
#ThankYouDickC. Twitter employees also used the hashtag
#lovewhereyouwork to show solidarity with their departing
leader.
"Gonna miss this guy," Twitter designer Paul Stamatiou
posted. "You remembered my name on day one."
Wall Street's reaction was far harsher, as Twitter shares
rose to $37.17, up 3.6 percent, after news of Costolo's exit,
meaning investors thought Twitter was worth $900 million more
without Costolo than with him.
But on Twitter itself, the sentiment was more in keeping
with Twitter Chief Financial Officer Anthony Noto's reaction.
"#forevergrateful to u for giving me a once in a lifetime
opportunity to join you @Twitter," he wrote. "We will not rest
until we make u proud."
Silicon Valley elite also flocked to the site to express
their admiration for Costolo. Salesforce.com Inc CEO
Marc Benioff tipped his hat to the dramatic growth in Twitter's
valuation that Costolo oversaw.
"Congrats @dickc! While CEO grew shareholder value from $1b
to $24b. There are not many CEOs who delivered 24x over their
tenure. Well done," Benioff tweeted.
Even those who had been critical of Twitter's performance
joined in praising Costolo.
"Credit where credit is due," Chris Sacca, an influential
venture capitalist who published a manifesto about Twitter
earlier this month, posted on Thursday. "Thanks, Dick."
And as speculation about Costolo's successor mounted, some
unexpected candidates threw their hats in the race.
"Im ready to lead @twitter !!" rapper Snoop Dogg joked on
Twitter.
Unsurprisingly, the men at the center of the story sounded
off on the site as well.
"Thank you for everything @dickc!" interim CEO Jack Dorsey
posted. "You're a selfless leader who's built an amazing team
and company #proud."
And though he will be moving on, Costolo signaled he will
maintain an active Twitter presence.
"I'm finally trending on Twitter," he quipped.
(Reporting by Julia Love; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)