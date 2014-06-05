BRIEF-Zix buys Greenview Data to expand its email security solutions
* Zix acquires Greenview Data to expand its email security solutions
June 5 Twitter Inc has been in talks with Berlin-based online music platform SoundCloud in its efforts to add a music service to its offering, the Financial Times reported citing people familiar with the matter.
The microblogging site has weighed up deals worth billions of dollars and has also considered buying music-streaming service Spotify and internet-radio provider Pandora Media, the newspaper said citing the people. (r.reuters.com/heh89v)
SoundCloud is an audio platform that enables people to upload, record, promote and share their music.
The company has aggressively expanded its capabilities to carry multimedia content. Last year, it acquired 'We Are Hunted,' a three person music streaming-startup from Australia.
Twitter's renewed interest in music-streaming companies comes after Apple acquired Beats, the headphones and music-streaming firm founded by Jimmy Iovine and Dr. Dre, for $3 billion.
The Beats deal was seen as Apple's effort to jump-start an uneven attempt to make headway in music streaming, the fastest-growing segment of the market, as iTunes sales decline.
Pandora Media and Spotify have raced ahead while Apple's eight-month-old iTunes Radio has not made much of a dent.
Twitter and SoundCloud could not be immediately reached for comment outside regular U.S. business hours. (Reporting by Ankush Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
BERLIN, March 15 Bosch, the world's biggest maker of automotive components, will continue to develop its own visual technology regardless of Intel's $15 billion deal to buy Mobileye, an executive said on Wednesday.
NEW YORK, March 14 More than US$200bn of US leveraged loans have been refinanced or repriced so far this year and with two weeks to go before the end of the quarter, volume is approaching the last peak of activity in the second quarter of 2013, when US$245bn of loans were redone.