Sept 10 Twitter Inc said it plans to
raise $1.3 billion by issuing convertible senior notes, its
first debt offering since its market debut in November.
Twitter shares fell about 1.5 percent in extended trading on
Wednesday.
The company plans two offerings worth 650 million each in
convertible senior notes due to mature in 2019 and 2021, the
microblogging website said in a filing.
Twitter will also grant initial purchasers an option to buy
up to $100 million in each of the offerings.
The San Francisco-based company said it would use part of
the net proceeds for general corporate purposes.
(Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bangalore; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)