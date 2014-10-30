SAN FRANCISCO Oct 30 Twitter Inc has
sidelined the product chief it recently poached from rival
Google Inc, in the latest executive reshuffle at the
online messaging service, according to a source familiar with
the situation.
Former consumer product chief Daniel Graf will now oversee
strategic initiatives such as geo-location mobile features, the
person said on condition of anonymity because the move was not
public.
Kevin Weil, who was head of revenue-generating products,
will now take charge of all products at the company, the person
said.
On Monday, Twitter reported a decline in user engagement in
the third quarter and forecast disappointing revenue.
Twitter has historically kept two product teams working
side-by-side. One focuses on revenue products such as commerce
and video services, the other on consumer services, which
included work on the main timeline feed.
Twitter has experienced several high-profile departures in
recent months, including former Chief Operating Officer Ali
Rowghani and head of Twitter news efforts Vivian Schiller. The
company has been struggling with user growth and engagement,
amid criticism of a steep learning curve for new users that may
be discouraging its wider adoption.
(Reporting by Alexei Oreskovic; Editing by David Gregorio)