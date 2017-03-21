(Corrects headline to say accounts were suspended since 2015.
Also, changes the number of suspensions to "636,000" from "half
a million" in the first paragraph)
March 21 Twitter Inc said on Tuesday it
had suspended more than 636,000 accounts since the middle of
2015 as the company steps up efforts to tackle "violent
extremism" on its microblogging platform.
The company shut down a total of 376,890 accounts in the
last six months of 2016, Twitter said in its latest transparency
report.
Twitter also said it had started taking legal requests to
remove content posted by verified journalists and media outlets.
Twitter said it had received 88 such requests, but had not
taken any action on the majority of these requests.
(Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil
D'Silva)