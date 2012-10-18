FRANKFURT Oct 18 Twitter has blocked messages
in Germany from a group banned by local authorities over
right-wing extremism, using its powers to withhold content in
one specific country for the first time.
"The account and all its content have been blocked for
Germany, the content remains visible to Twitter users in other
countries," a spokesman for Twitter said.
Twitter announced plans for its so-called "Country Withheld
Content" function earlier this year, which allows it to remove
illegal content for one specific country, saying it believed
that keeping messages up in other places would serve freedom of
expression, transparency and accountability.
The spokesman said the move to block messages from the
German group - which calls itself Besseres Hannover, which means
"a better Hanover" - came at the request of police in the
northern German city of Hanover.
Alex MacGillivray, Twitter's General Counsel tweeted "Never
want to withhold content; good to have tools to do it narrowly &
transparently," and linked to a copy of the police letter.
Public prosecutors searched the homes of more than 20
suspected members of the group last month who are accused of
forming a criminal organisation with the intention of committing
crimes. According to Hanover police, the group was banned on
Sept. 25 and ordered to halt all its activities.
Hanover Police President Axel Brockmann said in a statement
last month he had pledged when taking office "to crush this
group of neo-Nazi and far-right activists wherever it appeared".
"This horror is at an end," said Uwe Schuenemann, the
Interior Minister of the local state Lower Saxony, when he
announced the ban.
Police said the group had 40 members and had recently
distributed copies of its far-right magazine at schools.
Authorities and residents across Germany have become more
sensitive to the threat of far-right militants since revelations
last year that a neo-Nazi cell waged a seven-year racist killing
spree through the country, murdering nine people, mostly of
Turkish origin.