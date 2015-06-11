June 11 Twitter Inc said it would add more than 100 jobs in its Singapore office over the next few years as it looks to attract more users and advertisers in the Asia-Pacific region.

Twitter opened its operations in Singapore in 2013 and expanded the workforce to 80 in less than two years.

The company has moved to a new office to make space for the increased workforce, Twitter said in a statement on Thursday.

The news was first reported by the Wall Street Journal, which interviewed Shailesh Rao, Twitter's vice president for Asia Pacific, the Americas and emerging markets, on Wednesday. (on.wsj.com/1MqwsBY)

Twitter, which allows users to broadcast 140-character messages, reported in April quarterly revenue that fell short of estimates and cut its full-year forecast because of weak demand for its new direct response advertising service.

Twitter is among the world's best known social media services, used by politicians, celebrities and activists. But growth in its user base has slowed in recent quarters. (Reporting by Lehar Maan and Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)