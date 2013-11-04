Nov 4 Twitter Inc is set to close the books on its $1.75 billion initial public offering a day earlier than scheduled, on Tuesday at 12:00 p.m. EST (1700 GMT) amid strong investor demand for shares, according to two sources with knowledge of the process.

The microblogging network still intends to price shares on Wednesday for trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday, the sources said.

The sources declined to be named because the process is not public.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc is leading Twitter's IPO, alongside Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan Chase & Co.

A spokesperson for Goldman declined to comment. A spokesperson for Twitter could not be reached immediately for comment.

Twitter on Monday said it was boosting the price range of its IPO to $23 to $25 per share from an earlier range of $17 to $20 per share. It intends to sell 70 million shares.