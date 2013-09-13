Sept 13 Twitter has added a handful of banks to
its underwriting syndicate to help sell shares during its much
anticipated initial public offering.
Goldman Sachs will serve as the lead underwriter on
the deal, while other banks including JPMorgan Chase & Co
, Morgan Stanley and Bank of America Corp
also have a role, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.
It was not immediately clear what role these other banks will
play.
Twitter is in the process of adding additional banks to the
syndicate, the people said. The sources could not be named
because the information has not officially been disclosed to the
public.
Twitter and the banks all declined to comment.
The Twitter IPO is a major win for Goldman after Morgan
Stanley led the Facebook Inc IPO last May.
Goldman Sachs tops the league tables for U.S. listed
technology IPOs so far this year, up from its previous No. 5
spot, according to Thomson Reuters data. Morgan Stanley,
however, has fallen to the No. 4 position.
Goldman has worked on recent technology IPOs including
Silver Spring Networks Inc and Ruckus Wireless Inc
.
Besides Facebook, Morgan Stanley has also led IPOs for Zynga
Inc, Groupon Inc and LinkedIn Corp.