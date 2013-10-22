By Gerry Shih
SAN FRANCISCO Oct 22 Twitter Inc
has obtained a $1 billion credit line ahead of its initial
public offering, the company disclosed Tuesday in an amended
investor prospectus.
Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, JP Morgan
, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Deutsche Bank
were involved in arranging the credit deal, Thomson
Reuters LPC reported earlier this month. The banks are also
underwriters of Twitter's IPO.
No amounts have been drawn under the credit facility,
Twitter said.
The micro-blogging company, the most closely watched social
media IPO prospect since Facebook went public last year, is
expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange by
mid-November.
Twitter also disclosed that MoPub Inc, a digital advertising
exchange it acquired in September, had lost $2.8 million in the
first six months of the year on $6.5 million in revenue.
Twitter paid $350 million in stock for MoPub, its largest
acquisition to date. The deal is expected to close in November,
according the filing.