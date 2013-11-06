BRIEF-Prothena announces pricing of public offering of 2,700,000 ordinary shares
* Prothena announces pricing of public offering of 2,700,000 ordinary shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 6 Twitter Inc is likely to price its hotly anticipated initial public offering later on Wednesday above an already bumped-up target range, sources familiar with the process said. To open stories, double click in the square brackets. LATEST STORIES > Twitter likely to price above expected $25 range - sources > T. Rowe, Morgan Stanley funds sitting on whopper gains > Early Twitter investors double down on consumer Web start-ups ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT > Facebook's ad warning sounds a note of caution for Twitter > Twitter quitters dog IPO > At Twitter, global growth tests free speech advocacy > How freewheeling Twitter became a money-spinning juggernaut > Twitter may kickstart consumer-tech IPO train > Truth and consequences - a dilemma for Twitter and its users > Little-known Hollywood investor poised to score with Twitter IPO GRAPHICS > Twitter's impact on tech IPOs> Top 5 social media IPOs> Twitter's valuation> Twitter vs. Facebook> Will Twitter IPO lead to high tech revival?> Twitter users around the worldBREAKINGVIEWS > Twitter's new $1.75 bln IPO value: Hype or spot on? > Twitter may grow fat and happy on low-patent diet REUTERS INSIDER > Twitter price chatter, Apple's factory additions> Pop or drop for Twitter IPO?> Twitter expectations "justifiably high"> Putting a price on Twitter, new help via GoogleEARLIER STORIES > Twitter boosts IPO range amid strong investor demand > In patent showdown, IBM's arsenal dwarfs Twitter's > U.S. options exchanges set to list Twitter options on Nov. 15 > Half of U.S. adult Twitter users consume news on the platform > Twitter roadshow: less exuberance, more 'nuts and bolts' > Twitter updates risk factor in IPO filing to include IBM > Twitter goes for more eye-catching look > Twitter hit with $124 mln lawsuit over private stock sale > Twitter's "anti-Facebook" IPO tactics win over some investors > Aiming to avoid Facebook chaos, NYSE runs Twitter IPO test
* Prothena announces pricing of public offering of 2,700,000 ordinary shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Builders Firstsource, Inc. announces pricing of secondary offering
LOS ANGELES, March 2 As shares of California-based Snap Inc began trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday, two dozen residents of the company's adopted home of Venice Beach protested outside its offices, accusing the growing tech company of spoiling their seaside community.