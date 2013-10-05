(Corrects spelling of Tim Ghriskey in ninth paragraph)
By Poornima Gupta
SAN FRANCISCO Oct 4 When Facebook Inc
was preparing to go public last year, the telephones at Granite
Investment Advisors rang off the hook as clients called about
the social media's company's highly anticipated debut.
In stark contrast, the investment company has not fielded
any calls about Twitter as of Friday morning.
"Not a single call yet," said Tim Lesko, the principal at
Granite Investment Advisors, who added that he himself will hold
back until he sees a few more quarters of financial results.
"We want to start seeing numbers," he said. "They need to
mature a little bit before we would think that we were getting
good numbers and consistent numbers."
As Twitter Inc races toward the year's most highly
anticipated tech offering, memories of Facebook Inc's
disappointing 2012 debut are dampening enthusiasm for shares of
the eight-year-old online messaging service.
Like Facebook, Twitter enjoys strong brand recognition
, which typically translates to outsized retail
investor interest. That was one of the reasons Facebook was able
to raise its IPO price to $38 a share, giving the company a
valuation of $100 billion, or about 99 times its 2011 earnings.
Facebook shares plummeted on their first day of trading and
continued to decline in the following months. They did not
regain its IPO valuation until more than a year later, in August
this year.
Twitter, which is expected to go public some time before
Thanksgiving, has yet to determine pricing, but investors say it
might come under pressure from its financial backers to go high.
Analysts expect the company, which posted a $69 million loss
last year, to seek a valuation of at least $10 billion.
"Right now, we think it could be a repeat of Facebook, where
it comes in heavily hyped and is too expensive," said Tim
Ghriskey, chief investment officer at Solaris Group in New York.
And as with Facebook, some investors point to slowing user
growth and engagement as causes for concern.
From 2012's March quarter to the June quarter of 2013,
Twitter's monthly active users leapt 58 percent to an average of
about 218 million. But users grew just 6.9 percent between the
second quarter and the first, and 10.3 percent from the fourth
quarter to 2013's first quarter.
"Timeline views," a measure of how many times a user
refreshes his or her stream of tweets, grew 10.7 percent in the
second quarter to almost 151 billion, and 16.1 percent to 136.3
billion in the first.
"User growth seems like it has been slowing fairly
dramatically for the company," warned Darren Chervitz, director
of research, Jacob Funds, and co-manager of the $42.8 million
Jacob Internet Fund.
"Twitter is under a lot of the same pressure that Facebook
was early on, to demonstrate that they really can make money."
WHAT, ME WORRY?
Yet he thinks the company has room to expand its "limited"
advertising options overseas, wringing out new revenue even if
user growth decelerates.
Twitter revealed scorching revenue growth on Thursday, but
also huge losses, a classic technology growth story reminiscent
of Amazon.com Inc's own 1997 stock debut, with just $16
million in revenue and a loss of about $6 million.
Twitter's revenue almost tripled in the second quarter of
2013.
On a cautionary note, the prices Twitter can get for ads
have fallen over the past five quarters. The company said that
decline was the result of a deliberate effort to expand its
inventory and frequency of ads, which in turn drives volume
demand from marketers.
At the end of the day, most investment managers want to see
a valuation, or even more financial information, before taking
the plunge.
"This company is barely profitable. Whether it's $10 billion
or $12 billion, it's going to trade at valuations that will be
tough to stomach for a traditional investor," said Chervitz.
"You're going to have to take a leap of faith to get
comfortable with the valuation."
Chris Carter, co-manager of the $521 million Buffalo Growth
Fund, advised by Kornitzer Capital Management in Shawnee
Mission, Kansas, said a "back-of-the-envelope" analysis of
Twitter's IPO filing showed a fair market valuation for Twitter
might be $10 billion.
"We're still in due diligence" on the shares, he added.
(Additional reporting by David Randall, Ross Kerber and Olivia
Oran in New York. Editing by Edwin Chan, Tiffany Wu, Andre
Grenon and Leslie Gevirtz)