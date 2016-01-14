Uber's revenue hits $6.5 billion in 2016, still makes large loss
April 14 Ride-hailing service Uber Technologies Inc generated $6.5 billion in revenue last year and its gross bookings doubled to $20 billion, the ride-hailing service said on Friday.
Jan 14 The widow of a man killed in a attack on a Jordanian police training center has sued Twitter Inc , accusing it of making it easier for ISIS to use the social media company's platform to spread its message.
Tamara Fields, a Florida woman whose husband Lloyd died in the Nov. 9 attack for which she said ISIS, a common acronym for Islamic State, claimed responsibility, is seeking unspecified damages for Twitter's having allegedly "knowingly or with willful blindness" provided material support to terrorists.
"Without Twitter, the explosive growth of ISIS over the last few years into the most-feared terrorist group in the world would not have been possible," according to the complaint filed on Wednesday in the federal court in Oakland, California.
Twitter did not immediately respond on Thursday to a request for comment. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
April 14 Hackers released documents and files on Friday that cybersecurity experts said indicated the U.S. National Security Agency had accessed the SWIFT interbank messaging system, allowing it to monitor money flows among some Middle Eastern and Latin American banks.