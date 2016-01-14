(Adds comments)
By Jonathan Stempel and Alison Frankel
Jan 14 Twitter Inc is being sued by the
widow of an American killed in Jordan who accuses the social
media company of giving a voice to Islamic State, adding to the
pressure to crack down on online propaganda linked to terrorism.
Tamara Fields, a Florida woman whose husband Lloyd died in
the Nov. 9 attack on the police training center in Amman, said
Twitter knowingly let the militant Islamist group use its
network to spread propaganda, raise money and attract recruits.
Lawyers specializing in terrorism said Fields faces an
uphill battle, though the case could lead to more calls for
social media companies such as Twitter and Facebook Inc
to take down posts associated with terrorist groups.
In her complaint filed on Wednesday, Fields said San
Francisco-based Twitter had until recently given Islamic State,
also known as ISIS, an "unfettered" ability to maintain official
Twitter accounts.
"Without Twitter, the explosive growth of ISIS over the last
few years into the most-feared terrorist group in the world
would not have been possible," according to the complaint, which
was filed in the federal court in Oakland, California.
Fields wants Twitter to pay her triple damages for violating
the federal Anti-Terrorism Act by having provided material
support to terrorists.
Her lawyer said he believes it is the first case in which a
social media company is accused of violating that law.
"While we believe the lawsuit is without merit, we are
deeply saddened to hear of this family's terrible loss," Twitter
said in a statement about the civil lawsuit. "Violent threats
and the promotion of terrorism deserve no place on Twitter and,
like other social networks, our rules make that clear."
PRESSURE ON SILICON VALLEY
Last Friday, the Obama administration set up a task force to
crack down on extremist groups using the Internet to advance
their goals, find recruits and plan attacks such as recent
killings in Paris and San Bernardino, California.
Senior national security officials also met with technology
executives in Silicon Valley last week to discuss what more
could be done to counter Islamist militants.
"Social media plays an important role in allowing ISIS to
recruit foreign fighters," said Jimmy Gurule, a University of
Notre Dame law professor and former U.S. Treasury Department
official specializing in terrorist financing.
"But at the end of the day, is there a sufficient nexus
between ISIS' use of Twitter and acts of terror?" he continued.
"I'm not saying you can't show it but it's a real challenge."
Lloyd "Carl" Fields was among five people killed in the
"lone wolf" attack at the police training center by Jordanian
police officer Anwar Abu Zeid.
The government contractor, who had been a police officer for
a decade, was in Jordan to train police from that country, Iraq
and the Palestinian territories.
David Greene, civil liberties director of the Electronic
Frontier Foundation digital rights group, said the Fields case
plows new legal ground under the anti-terrorism law.
"With this, the claim is not that you are reaching out or
doing something special" for an entity identified as a terrorist
group, he said. "This is that they (Twitter) need to stop
providing (Islamic State) with the same service they provide the
rest of the world."
Joshua Arisohn, a partner at Bursor & Fisher representing
Tamara Fields, said his client can prevail by showing that
Twitter's activity was a substantial factor in her late
husband's death, and that the death could have been foreseen.
"Given the significant support that Twitter has knowingly
provided to ISIS over the years, we're confident that we can
meet this standard," Arisohn said in an email.
Fields said Twitter aided Islamic State "knowingly or with
willful blindness," citing the company's alleged resistance to
requests from Congress, Democratic presidential candidate
Hillary Clinton and others to do more to keep the group offline.
TAKEDOWNS
Islamic State, which controls large areas of Iraq and Syria,
has used the Internet regularly to spread its message.
The Brookings Institution think tank has estimated that
Islamic State supporters operated at least 46,000 Twitter
accounts between September and December 2014.
Social media companies are not uniform in handling requests
from authorities to take down online material. Some technology
executives worry that being too quick to remove suspect posts
could invite endless and often meritless demands for takedowns.
Twitter has positioned itself as a defender of free speech,
and been reluctant to censor.
According to its online "transparency report," Twitter
honored none of the 25 requests from U.S. government and law
enforcement authorities to remove posts between January and June
2015.
Twitter said it honored 42 percent of the 1,003 removal
requests from governments, law enforcement and courts worldwide
during that period, and withheld 158 accounts and 2,354 tweets.
It said more than two-thirds of the requests came from Turkey.
In December, Twitter updated its policies for policing
content to explicitly prohibit "hateful conduct."
Gary Osen, a lawyer who in 2014 convinced a Brooklyn, New
York jury to hold Jordan's Arab Bank Plc liable for
handling transactions for Palestinian militant group Hamas, said
there is "no question" the Anti-Terrorism Act covers Fields'
case, but showing "knowledge or willful blindness" may be tough.
Arab Bank settled its case in August.
The case is Fields v. Twitter Inc, U.S. District Court,
Northern District of California, No. 16-00213.
