(New throughout, adds background on case)
By Dan Levine
SAN FRANCISCO Aug 10 Twitter Inc won a
bid to dismiss a lawsuit brought by the widow of an American
killed in Jordan which accused the social media company of
giving voice to Islamic State, a federal judge ruled on
Wednesday.
U.S. District Judge William H. Orrick in San Francisco ruled
that Twitter cannot be held liable for Islamic State's
rhetoric, but gave the plaintiff a chance to refile an amended
lawsuit.
Social media companies including Twitter have faced pressure
to crack down on online propaganda linked to terrorism.
Tamara Fields, a Florida woman whose husband Lloyd died in
an attack on the police training center in Amman last year, said
Twitter knowingly let the militant Islamist group use its
network to spread propaganda, raise money and attract recruits.
While Orrick called the deaths "horrific," he agreed with
Twitter and said federal law protects the company from liability
for the content that third parties publish on its platform.
Attorneys for Fields and a Twitter representative could not
immediately be reached for comment.
In her complaint filed earlier this year, Fields said San
Francisco-based Twitter had until recently given Islamic State,
also known as ISIS, an "unfettered" ability to maintain official
Twitter accounts.
"Without Twitter, the explosive growth of ISIS over the last
few years into the most-feared terrorist group in the world
would not have been possible," the lawsuit said.
Twitter had previously said the lawsuit was without merit,
but that "violent threats and the promotion of terrorism deserve
no place on Twitter and, like other social networks, our rules
make that clear."
(Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by Alan Crosby and David
Gregorio)