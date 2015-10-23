(Adds background on Dorsey and Square shares, Steve Ballmer's
stake)
Oct 22 Twitter Inc Chief Executive and
co-founder Jack Dorsey said he is giving a third of his stock in
the company, about 1 percent, to the employee equity pool.
The move, worth $197 million as of July 28, is to "reinvest
directly in our people," Dorsey, who was named as the company's
permanent CEO earlier this month, said in a tweet on Thursday.
Twitter did not comment further on the move.
The unusual move comes as Dorsey works to rebuild employee
morale and confidence at Twitter after a spate of high-level
departures over the past several months.
He announced last week that the company would lay off 336
employees, about 8 percent of its workforce, in an attempt to
streamline Twitter's products and teams.
Dorsey, who took over as interim CEO in July after Dick
Costolo resigned, also tweeted "I'd rather have a smaller part
of something big than a bigger part of something small."
His appointment raised concerns among investors about
whether he could run both Twitter and mobile payments company
Square Inc, which he co-founded.
Dorsey disclosed in Square's IPO filing earlier this month
that he plans to donate 40 million shares, or 10 percent of the
company, to a charity foundation he started that invests in
artists, musicians and local businesses. He has already given
back over 15 million shares to both Square and the charity
foundation, he said.
Last week, former Microsoft Corp Chief Executive
Steve Ballmer said he has taken a 4 percent stake in Twitter,
making him the third-biggest individual shareholder in the
social media company. Ballmer now owns more of Twitter than
Dorsey, who has a 3.2 percent stake, according to Thomson
Reuters data.
Dorsey, who is in his second stint as chief executive at
Twitter, has rolled out a "buy now" button that allows users to
make purchases and a feature that shows users the site's best
tweets and content as curated by a Twitter team.
(Reporting by Rishika Sadam and Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru and
Yasmeen Abutaleb in San Francisco; Editing by Richard Pullin &
Kim Coghill)