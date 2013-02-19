Feb 19 Hackers took over Chrysler's
Jeep Twitter account on Tuesday, sending out colorful tweets
disparaging the off-road vehicle and company management just a
day after Burger King's feed was similarly hijacked.
The unidentified cyber-attackers replaced Jeep's logo with
Cadillac's and suggested Chrysler's iconic group had been sold
to the General Motors Co luxury brand, forcing Cadillac
to clarify that it had nothing to do with the hack on its own
Twitter feed.
"The official Twitter handle for the Jeep - Just Empty Every
Pocket. Sold to Cadillac ... In a hood near you!" read the
tagline on Jeep's Twitter page.
"Sorry guys ... no more Jeep production because we caught
our CEO doing this," read one tweet that linked to a picture of
a man inhaling on what appeared to be a bong.
A Cadillac spokesman in Detroit said the brand had no
official comment, other than to observe there was "some Twitter
mischief going on."
Ignite Social Media, the North Carolina-based agency that
manages Twitter and other social media accounts for most of
Chrysler's brands in North America, noticed the first
unauthorized tweet on Jeep's site at 1:32 p.m. ET Tuesday,
according to Ed Garsten, head of Chrysler digital media.
"They immediately contacted Twitter to start the process to
regain control of the account," Garsten said, adding that the
account was back under Chrysler's control in less than an hour.
"The agency and the company are looking at strengthening
security on the site," said Garsten. This would include stronger
passwords and other measures.
"We have no idea who did it. I understand Twitter was
especially prepared to deal with today's situation because they
just went through the process with Burger King."
Hackers breached the Twitter account of fast-food chain
Burger King Worldwide Inc on Sunday, posting the online
equivalent of graffiti and forcing its suspension for about an
hour. The hackers also claimed the hamburger chain had been sold
to arch-rival McDonald's Corp.
Other companies took advantage of the attention surrounding
the Twitter hackings to promote their own brands.
Viacom Inc's MTV sent out a message that it also
had been hacked on its official Twitter account with more than
6.6 million followers. But it was just a prank, which was
confirmed on Twitter on Tuesday afternoon. BET, also owned by
Viacom, pulled a similar stunt.
Twitter, which industry experts say has a poor track record
on online security and reliability, has over the past year begun
courting big corporate sponsors, hoping to beef up its revenue
stream as it competes for Web surfers with Google Inc
and Facebook Inc.
Industry analysts have urged the company for years to beef
up online security by adopting "two-factor authentication" or
encrypting its website, among other measures.
This month, anonymous hackers broke into Twitter and
possibly gained access to passwords and other information for as
many as 250,000 user accounts.
"Twitter is like Facebook in that it started as a way of
sharing thoughts and friendships, and security seems to be the
antithesis of sharing. After all, how much damage can a little
140-character message do?" said Murray Jennex, a cyber-security
expert at San Diego State University.
"That said, when business saw an opportunity to do business
using Twitter, that risk assessment went away and, at that
point, Twitter should have implemented a SecureID or two-factor
authentication login."