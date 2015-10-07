BRIEF-United Therapeutics announces regulatory delays for Remosynch Implantable Pump
* United Therapeutics-regulatory delays will result in postponement of planned U.S. launch of remosynch implantable system for remodulin until 2018
DUBAI Oct 7 Saudi Arabia's Kingdom Holding has paid $50 million to double its stake in microblogging site Twitter Inc, the Riyadh-based company said on Wednesday.
Kingdom Holding, the investment firm owned by billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, now owns 0.72 percent of Twitter, having originally invested $50 million in the tech company in 2011.
Twitter listed on the New York Stock Exchange in November 2013. Its market capitalisation is $18.7 billion, according to Reuters data.
(Reporting by Matt Smith; editing by Katie Paul)
* United Therapeutics-regulatory delays will result in postponement of planned U.S. launch of remosynch implantable system for remodulin until 2018
* Natural Alternatives International, Inc announces extension of carnosyn® beta-alanine intellectual property portfolio