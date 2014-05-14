By Esteban Israel
| SAO PAULO
SAO PAULO May 14 After seeing explosive growth
across Latin America, Twitter Inc is now tapping into
the region's other big passion besides soccer - politics.
The company dispatched its top political strategist to
Brazil this week to give senators in one of its biggest global
markets a pep talk on tweets and how to use the social network
ahead of the October general election.
"The Latin American market is growing, and elections are
good opportunities for Twitter," Adam Sharp said in an
interview.
A former congressional aide in Washington, Sharp's job is to
promote the use of Twitter as an indispensable work tool for
governments and politicians.
In a year when Brazil, Colombia and half a dozen other Latin
American nations are holding elections, the microblog allows
politicians to increase the scope and speed of campaigns and
profit from "scalable retail politics," Sharp told Reuters.
"Authenticity is the most critical tactic when it comes to
using Twitter in politics," he said, adding that some Latin
American leaders have been quick in recognizing the power of the
platform for enabling direct communication with voters.
"I would encourage engaging more, using it less as just a
broadcast platform and more for two-way dialogue," Sharp said.
Twitter was instrumental in the organization of massive
anti-government demonstrations that rocked Brazil President
Dilma Rousseff's popularity last year. She learned the lesson
quickly, however, reactivating her own dormant Twitter account
(@dilmabr) and even pioneering Q&A sessions with her 2.3 million
followers.
As with celebrities and athletes, politicians are often
followed by millions of people on Twitter, an audience the San
Francisco-based company can monetize through advertisement.
With still low Internet penetration and rapid adoption of
smartphones, Latin America is a fast-growing market for Twitter
and other social networks like Facebook. Brazil is the
company's fifth-largest global market, Mexico ranks in the top
10 and Colombia and Chile are not far behind.
No Latin American politician gets even close to U.S.
President Barack Obama's online flock of 42.9 million, but the
region is home to prolific users like Colombian President Juan
Manuel Santos (@juanmansantos) with 2.8 million followers,
Argentina's Cristina Fernandez (@cfkargentina) with 2.7 million
and Mexico's Enrique Pena Nieto (@epn) with 2.6 million.
In Venezuela, where government critics complain of limited
or no access to mass media, opposition leader Henrique Capriles
(@hcapriles) uses Twitter to reach 4.4 million people.
Sharp said politicians often ask what Twitter stood to gain
from the growing intersection between politics and social media.
"What I tell them is, let's focus on making you successful
because our success comes indirectly from that," he said.
(Editing by Todd Benson and Tom Brown)