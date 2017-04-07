Italy - Factors to watch on June 16
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.
SAN FRANCISCO, April 7 Twitter Inc on Friday dropped a lawsuit it had filed a day earlier against the U.S. government, saying in court papers that the government had withdrawn a summons for information about an account critical of President Donald Trump. (Reporting by David Ingram; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.
* Asia ex-Japan flat, Nikkei jumps; both set for weekly losses
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_06162017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 10:00 am: RBI Deputy Governor S.S. Mundra at an event in New Delhi. 10:00 am: Junior Consumer Affairs Minister C.R. Chaudhary, HCL Infosystems Executive Vice Chairman & MD S. Premkumar at an even