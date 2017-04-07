By Dustin Volz
WASHINGTON, April 6 Twitter Inc has not
had a lot to celebrate lately, but a U.S. government demand that
it reveal the identity of an account criticizing President
Donald Trump's immigration policies gave the company a chance to
assume one of its favorite roles: defender of free speech.
The social media company on Thursday sued the government
over a demand by the Customs and Border Patrol that it identify
the individual or individuals behind @ALT_uscis, an account
claimed to be run by at least one employee of the immigration
service.
The news was met with a rare flood of good will toward
Twitter from its users - offering respite for a company that has
struggled recently to expand its audience, excite investors or
attract new revenue streams.
In a 25-page legal filing, Twitter lawyers appeared to revel
in their opposition to the Trump administration. Several pages,
for example, are dedicated to pictures of tweets from "rogue"
government accounts that fact-check statements made by the Trump
administration or explain the science behind climate change. (tmsnrt.rs/2p6CnXp)
The tweeting styles of such accounts vary greatly, the
filing noted, explaining at one point that "some accounts appear
to equate the simple act of broadcasting facts as an expression
of dissent."
Trump's inauguration, the filing continued, was met by "a
new and innovative class of American speakers … who provide
views and commentary that is often vigorously opposed, resistant
or 'alternative' to the official actions and policies of the new
administration."
The Trump administration made its demand "without realizing
how stingy Twitter is about producing private user data," said
Nu Wexler, a former spokesman for Twitter.
The Department of Homeland Security and Justice Department
declined to comment. Twitter also declined to comment.
Twitter once prided itself as representing the "free speech
wing of the free speech party," and has a history of resisting
government demands for information about its users. But the
company has been forced to temper its approach over the past two
years in the face of government pressure to crack down on
incitements to violence and user complaints about rampant hate
speech and harassment.
As the company has moved in recent months to implement
stricter policies intended to limit abuse, legal experts said
Thursday's challenge was an opportunity for Twitter to remind
users of some of its long-standing principles.
"Twitter and other social media sites make promises to users
about protecting anonymity," Jane Kirtley, law and journalism
professor at the University of Minnesota. "This is a way for
Twitter to say, 'See, we are standing up for your rights.'"
