Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1300 GMT on Friday:
(Corrects to fix media coding)
Nov 25 Twitter Inc is in talks to buy Shots, a selfie photo-sharing app, CNBC reported, citing a source close to the Justin Bieber-backed company.
The microblogging website is particularly interested in the app's more than 3 million users, nearly two-thirds of whom are women under 24, CNBC said. (cnb.cx/1AQ7U34)
A Twitter spokesperson said the company does not comment on rumor and speculation. Shots could not be reached immediately for comment. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
March 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1300 GMT on Friday:
SHANGHAI, March 17 Baidu Inc said on Friday it had led an investment round into green car start-up NextEV, as the Chinese search engine giant looks for new growth drivers and as competition heats up in the fast-growing electric vehicles market.
PRAGUE, March 17 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases.................... Summary of economic data and forecasts........... Recently released economic data.................. Previous stories on Cze