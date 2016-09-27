(Repeats to additional subscribers with no changes to text)
By Liana B. Baker
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 27 With speculation mounting
that Twitter Inc will soon have a new corporate owner,
the 10-year-old social networking service - which has long
struggled to define its core purpose -may end up heading in one
of several distinctly different directions depending on who ends
up paying for it.
Companies including Salesforce.com Inc, Walt Disney
Co and Alphabet Inc's Google have shown
interest in Twitter, which is working with investment banks to
evaluate its options, according to people familiar with the
matter.
With Salesforce.com, Twitter might turn its focus to
customer service communications and mining its database of
tweets for business intelligence. Google would likely be most
interested in the social and news dimensions of Twitter. Disney,
by contrast, might see it as a way to expand the reach of its
sports and entertainment programming.
It is not clear how quickly Twitter might approach a sale,
but it is moving to formalize the process, sources have said. A
deal is by no means assured in light of the company's uncertain
financial prospects and steep price tag - its market value is
more than $16 billion after talk of a sale drove the stock up
over the past few days.
Twitter Chief Executive Jack Dorsey, speaking at a
conference in Washington on Monday, declined to comment on
possible sale talks.
CORPORATE ROUTE?
Salesforce.com, run by CEO Marc Benioff, is focused on
cloud-based sales and marketing software; unlike Twitter, its
main product is aimed at businesses users, not consumers. Under
Salesforce.com, Twitter could become a corporate tool used to
power sentiment analysis and nurture customer relationships.
Salesforce.com already uses the Twitter "firehose" for its
new artificial intelligence platform, Einstein.
"It would give them the social graph and a better idea of
how social media relates to its customers," said Ryan Holmes,
chief executive of Hootsuite, a private technology firm that
helps brands and consumers manage their social media accounts.
Holmes also said that if Salesforce.com owned all of
Twitter's data, it could have better insights into what sort of
conversations companies such as airlines or telecom firms might
be having with their customers and thereby gain more
understanding of their business challenges.
But many Twitter users - especially newer ones - are not
active tweeters, which over time could limit the value of the
data Twitter can provide. Salesforce.com could also likely gain
much of the benefit of Twitter's data from licensing its trove
of tweets as opposed to buying the whole company.
Salesforce.com investors are already spooked by the
speculation it could acquire Twitter: its shares are down 6
percent since news of the company's interest flared up last
week.
GOOGLE AD PLAN
Twitter would fit easily with Google's online
advertising-driven business model. Ads could be sold across paid
search, YouTube, display and mobile on Twitter - while filling a
gap for Google, which has struggled with social media.
"Google already has the eyeballs with advertisers.
Cross-selling to the Twitter inventory could be an amazing play
for them," Hootsuite's Holmes said.
Google, which has expertise in monitoring its video service
YouTube, would know how to deal with the tricky policy issues
facing Twitter, such as abusive tweets and censorship.
Still, such a tie-up faces potentially fatal regulatory
hurdles, analysts said. In Europe, where the company has a
bigger share of the search market than in the United States, the
company is already facing two antitrust investigations.
"Google could help Twitter's user acquisition problem. The
unknown is whether regulators in the United States and European
Union would allow the transaction," said BTIG analyst Rich
Greenfield.
Facebook Inc, meanwhile, has been trying to
replicate Twitter on its own platform and could also face
antitrust challenges if it tried to buy the company, Greenfield
said. So far Facebook has not been mentioned as a potential
buyer, but with its large cash reserves and penchant for
surprise moves it cannot be counted out.
THE MEDIA PLAY
Twitter's foray into live streaming of National Football
League games and its presence in news gathering could interest
media companies such as Disney, which owns sports channel ESPN.
Twitter's presence on mobile devices could help any media
company, all of which are struggling to find mobile growth,
according to BTIG's Greenfield. No media company has a mobile
product with as much reach as Twitter, he noted.
"The world of media is shifting to mobile and these newer
platforms are becoming the future," Greenfield said.
Still, media companies do not have the best track record
with social media. News Corp's acquisition of MySpace
in 2005 ended in disaster. And some question whether the media
companies and top personalities that have been so important to
Twitter would stick around if a rival media firm were the owner.
(Reporting by Liana B. Baker in San Francisco; Additional
reporting by David Shepardson in Washington and Deborah Todd in
San Francisco; Editing by Jonathan Weber and Bill Rigby)