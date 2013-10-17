Oct 16 Twitter Inc has hired an advertising
executive from Google Inc to head its retail division,
as the online messaging company ramps up hiring and works to
expand its business ahead of an initial public offering,
Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.
J.J. Hirschle, who directed media and entertainment
advertising at Google, will be responsible for the team selling
advertising products to retail companies, the agency said,
citing Will Stickney, a spokesman for Twitter. ()
Hirschle is to start on Oct. 28, the same day Twitter is
expected to kick off its investor roadshow where it will pitch
its offering to Wall Street before shares start trading in
mid-November.
Since Twitter was spun out of a struggling San Francisco
startup in 2006, it has grown to about 2,300 employees as of
September.
Twitter could not immediately be reached for comment by
Reuters outside of regular U.S. business hours.