METALS-Copper slips on geopolitical tensions, aluminium sees China boost
* LME-SHFE arb: http://tmsnrt.rs/2oQ5nm2 (Updates with official prices)
Jan 26 Twitter Inc named American Express Co executive Leslie Berland as its chief marketing officer, Chief Executive Jack Dorsey tweeted on Tuesday.
"Welcoming @leslieberland to Twitter! She will join as our CMO to help tell the stories of our iconic product!," Dorsey tweeted. (bit.ly/20qySZo)
Berland is currently executive vice president of global advertising, marketing and digital partnerships at American Express. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
* LME-SHFE arb: http://tmsnrt.rs/2oQ5nm2 (Updates with official prices)
* Rapier Gold Inc - under increased offering company expected to issue up to 13.7 million units at a price of $0.10 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: