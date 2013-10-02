BRIEF-Lumos Networks suspends Q4 2016 earnings call
* Lumos Networks suspends fourth quarter of 2016 earnings call
Oct 2 Twitter's acquisition offer for MoPub, a mobile advertising exchange, will not be challenged by antitrust regulators ahead of the microblogging service's initial public offering, according to the Federal Trade Commission.
Twitter announced on Sept. 9 that it would buy MoPub in its largest acquisition to date. Twitter paid $350 million in stock, a value that triggered an automatic FTC review into whether the transaction would hurt competition.
The deal was on a list of approved transactions that the FTC puts out several times a week. The approval was announced on Monday.
The acquisition, which came days before Twitter revealed that it had filed go public, has been viewed by analysts as a way for Twitter to introduce real-time ad-targeting capabilities and increase the value of its mobile ads.
Twitter is widely expected to go public at a valuation exceeding $10 billion in the coming weeks.
MoPub's venture backers included Accel Partners, Harrison Metal Capital, and Jafco Ventures.
* Lumos Networks suspends fourth quarter of 2016 earnings call
March 3 Answers Corp, which owns the Answers.com and Multiply websites, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Friday with a plan to swap ownership of the company to creditors who are owed about $540 million, according to court documents.
NEW YORK, March 3 Lending to U.S. investment grade companies has started the year at the lowest level since 2014, as companies delay pushing mergers and acquisitions (M&A) forward before details about President Donald Trump’s tax and trade policies emerge, bankers and attorneys said.