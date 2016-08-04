Aug 4 Twitter Inc's head of corporate,
revenue and policy communications, Jim Prosser, is leaving to
join online lender SoFi.
"Some news: after four years at @twitter, I'm joining @SoFi
as VP of Communications and Policy." Prosser tweeted from an
unverified account on Thursday.
Prosser is the second senior Twitter communications
executive to exit this week.
Natalie Kerris, Twitter's VP of communications, is leaving
the company after joining from Apple Inc in February,
Recode reported on Aug. 1. (on.recode.net/2aLTqJS)
Twitter last week reported its slowest revenue growth since
going public in 2013 and set a disappointing forecast, fanning
concerns that faster growing social media services will make it
a niche product.
The company's shares were up 2.6 percent at $18.06.
Twitter could not be immediately reached for comment.
(Reporting by Rishika Sadam and Aishwarya Venugopal in
Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)