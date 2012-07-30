(Corrects keywords to TWITTER NBC/JOURNALIST from TWITTER
CBS/JOURNALIST)
By Gerry Shih
SAN FRANCISCO, July 30 Twitter Inc has suspended
a British reporter's account after he sent a tweet revealing NBC
Olympics President Gary Zenkel's email address.
The microblogging service said Guy Adams, the Los Angeles
correspondent for London-based daily The Independent, violated
"Twitter Rules" by posting another user's private information
such as "private email address, physical address, telephone
number, or financial documents."
On Friday, Adams was among a number of Twitter users in the
United States who criticized NBC Universal, a Comcast Corp
subsidiary, for showing the London Olympics' opening
ceremony on a tape delay to coincide with evening prime-time in
the United States
"The man responsible for NBC pretending the Olympics haven't
started yet is Gary Zenkel. Tell him what u think! Email:
Gary.zenkel@nbcuni.com," Adams tweeted.
The Monday issue of The Independent carried an article by
Adams that was broadly critical of NBC's Olympics coverage.
Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
(Editing by Leslie Gevirtz)