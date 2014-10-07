Chipotle says a third of its board not to stand for re-election
March 17 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc said on Friday four of its 12 directors would not stand for board re-election at the burrito chain's shareholder meeting in May.
SAN FRANCISCO Oct 7 Twitter Inc has sued the U.S. Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation seeking the right to provide more specifics about the extent of U.S. government surveillance and requests for information from federal agencies.
The lawsuit, filed with the U.S. District Court of Northern California on Tuesday, follows an agreement between Internet companies like Google Inc and Microsoft Corp with the government about court orders they receive related to surveillance.
"We've tried to achieve the level of transparency our users deserve without litigation, but to no avail," Twitter said in a blogpost on Tuesday.
Twitter said it was "asking the court to declare these restrictions on our ability to speak about government surveillance as unconstitutional under the First Amendment." (Reporting by San Francisco newsroom)
* Gulfmark Offshore Inc- files for non timely 10-K - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nuQ8mj) Further company coverage:
* Chipotle Mexican Grill-on March 13, John Charlesworth, Patrick Flynn, Darlene Friedman and Stephen Gillett determined that they will not stand for re-election to board Source text: (http://bit.ly/2mBREyO) Further company coverage: