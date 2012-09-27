By Joseph Ax
| NEW YORK, Sept 27
NEW YORK, Sept 27 An Occupy Wall Street
protester has lost his latest bid to prevent the Manhattan
district attorney's office from using his tweets against him,
clearing the way for the judge overseeing the case to unseal the
tweets and give them to prosecutors.
In a case that has drawn the attention of electronic privacy
advocates, a New York judge denied a request from the protester,
Malcolm Harris, to put the tweets on ice while his appeal is
pending.
Harris, 23, was arrested along with hundreds of others
during a mass march across the Brooklyn Bridge in October 2011
for obstructing vehicular traffic.
Prosecutors subpoenaed Twitter for several months of his
tweets, which are no longer available online, to combat his
argument that police appeared to lead the protest onto the
bridge before turning around and arresting them for walking on
the roadway.
Electronic privacy advocates worry a precedent could be set
that would make it more difficult for social media users to
challenge law enforcement's use of their online words against
them.
Twitter and Harris have unsuccessfully fought the subpoena,
which has been repeatedly upheld as lawful by Manhattan Criminal
Court Judge Matthew Sciarrino. The San Francisco-based company
finally surrendered the tweets earlier this month after
Sciarrino threatened it with contempt and a hefty fine.
Sciarrino had agreed to seal the tweets until a state
Supreme Court judge ruled on Harris' latest request for a stay
of Sciarrino's order upholding the subpoena. The judge, Carol
Huff, denied the request this week.
Martin Stolar, Harris' attorney, said he was "disappointed"
but would continue to pursue other legal challenges.
Sciarrino is reviewing the tweets and will provide to
prosecutors those that appear relevant to the criminal case.
Twitter still has an appeal of Sciarrino's order pending in
an intermediate appellate court, scheduled to be heard in
November.
Harris also has a separate civil action pending, claiming
Sciarrino overstepped his authority; prosecutors have asked a
court to dismiss that lawsuit as an improper attempt to
circumvent the normal appellate procedure.
Harris' criminal trial is scheduled for December.
The case is People v. Harris, Criminal Court of the City of
New York, No. 2011NY080152.