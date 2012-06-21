By Gerry Shih
SAN FRANCISCO, June 21 Microblogging platform
Twitter suffered a setback Thursday as its service went dark for
about an hour.
"Users may be experiencing issues accessing Twitter. Our
engineers are currently working to resolve the issue," the San
Francisco-based company confirmed in a brief blog post shortly
after 9:30 a.m. PDT (1630 GMT).
The company updated the post roughly an hour later,
reporting that "the issue has been resolved and all services are
currently operational."
Twitter, founded in 2006, was plagued in its early years by
frequent outages. The company has made an emphasis on improving
its site reliability in recent years, although the service,
which hosts 400 million tweets daily, still experiences periodic
disruptions.
(Reporting By Gerry Shih; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)