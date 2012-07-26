July 26 Micro-blogging service Twitter suffered an outage Thursday that affected users on multiple continents.

"Users may be experiencing issues accessing Twitter. Our engineers are currently working to resolve the issue," the San Francisco-based company wrote in a blog post shortly after 8:30 a.m. Pacific time (1530 GMT).

The service went dark for several hours in June. That episode revived fears that stability issues may once again be plaguing Twitter, which suffered frequent outages in its early years, but has claimed to have improved its infrastructure. (Reporting by Gerry Shih in San Francisco; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)