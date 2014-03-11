BRIEF-Dragonwave announces distribution partnership with Ingram Micro Australia
BOSTON, March 11 Twitter Inc reported a service outage on Tuesday, saying most users were having "issues" accessing its widely used messaging service on the Web and through mobile applications.
"We're looking into it. We'll post updates to our status blog as we have them," company spokeswoman Christina Thiry told Reuters via email.
Further details on the cause of the outage were not immediately available.
* Phoenix New Media reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 unaudited financial results
* Stellar Biotechnologies and Matrivax sign agreement to transfer vaccine technology