* IBM claims Twitter infringes three IBM patents
* Pressure likely on Twitter to buy more patents -experts
* Companies nearing an IPO often face patent claims
By Dan Levine
SAN FRANCISCO, Nov 4 International Business
Machines Corp's patent demand against Twitter Inc
as it approaches an initial public offering highlights
how few patents the social media company possesses compared with
the established tech players.
IBM has accused Twitter of infringing three IBM patents, one
of which relates to online advertising, according to a Twitter
securities filing on Monday. Twitter said it has "meritorious
defenses" to those claims, and IBM has not filed a lawsuit.
A Twitter spokesman declined to comment beyond the filing,
and an IBM representative also declined to comment.
Long a prodigious stockpiler of intellectual property, IBM
currently holds nearly 87,000 U.S. patents and published
applications, according to a government database. Twitter,
meanwhile, has only three. This suggests that the legal
maneuvers involving IBM and Twitter will increase the pressure
on Twitter to buy more patents, in order to build its leverage
against older tech companies, patent experts say.
"It's not about the patents, it's about signaling to the
market that you have a strong position so people don't line up
to sue you," said Ron Laurie, a specialist in IP and investment
banking for Inflexion Point Strategy.
Patent claims against companies approaching an IPO are
relatively common, as plaintiffs hope the need for a target
company to minimize risks might force a lucrative settlement. In
September, Twitter was sued twice for patent infringement the
same week it announced its plans to go public, according to
records maintained by Westlaw, a Thomson Reuters unit.
Twitter raised the top end of its IPO price range by 25
percent on Monday, to $23 to $25 per share.
Last year Yahoo Inc sued Facebook Inc for
patent infringement two months before Facebook's IPO. Yahoo
eventually withdrew the lawsuit after a new Yahoo chief
executive took over.
However, Facebook ramped up a patent-buying spree shortly
after the lawsuit was filed. Facebook bought 750 patents from
IBM for an undisclosed sum, and then paid Microsoft Corp
$550 million for hundreds of patents that originated
with AOL.
Leading up to its IPO, Facebook had disclosed 559 U.S.
patents and applications. The company currently owns 2,151
patents and applications, according to the government's
database.
Twitter has been vocal in the ongoing debate over how strong
patent protections should be when it comes to software. Last
year the company announced that it would not use patents for
offensive purposes without permission from the employee who
invented the technology. The company would only use patents
defensively, it said, which means the patents could be used to
countersue anyone who had struck first.
While the specific patents cited by IBM may not stand up in
court, it is the threat from a company with so many resources
that affects Twitter.
"It may turn out that these patents, under close scrutiny,
are not terribly impactful," said Sanjay Prasad, an intellectual
property consultant in Silicon Valley. "But there's a different
issue of public perception, and in an IPO that can be
important."