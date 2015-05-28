By Yasmeen Abutaleb and Jennifer Saba
| RANCHOS PALOS VERDES, Calif./NEW YORK
RANCHOS PALOS VERDES, Calif./NEW YORK, May 27 (Reuters) -
L ive streaming-video app Periscope and media companies are
discussing how to address piracy on the new service, but
Periscope says technological fixes many programmers want are
difficult to do in real time.
Periscope, which was bought by Twitter earlier this
year, faced scrutiny after several high-profile television
events, including the HBO prize fight between Floyd Mayweather
Jr. and Manny Pacquiao and HBO's "Game of Thrones" April
premiere, were illegally broadcast through the app, which sends
a video stream from a phone directly to the Internet.
Media companies, many working with Periscope, are consistent
in their demands for improvements, especially using technology
to automate the takedown process, or removing unauthorized
copyrighted material. A month ago HBO called for "tools that
proactively prevent mass copyright infringement."
CBS CEO Les Moonves, speaking at the Re/code conference on
Wednesday, said Twitter and Periscope need to respond to media
companies' concerns.
And Walt Disney Co's ESPN, which is using Periscope
to connect anchors with fans, voiced concerns about streaming
apps.
"It would be really nice if our friends in the Valley would
quit hiding behind the idea that they don't have to engage in
the protection of intellectual property," ESPN President John
Skipper said last week when asked about live-streaming apps
during a discussion at the Paley Center for Media.
Periscope CEO Kayvon Beykpour told Reuters earlier this
month that there is not enough piracy for it to be a major issue
at Periscope and that the company's manual takedown process is
working and able to respond in minutes.
Still, the company is working on tech fixes and holding
"brainstorming sessions" with any television company that has
issued takedown requests, which include HBO and CBS, he
said, declining to offer details.
The law requires that unauthorized copyrighted material
online be taken down within 24 hours, but programmers want
faster action and Beykpour acknowledged "that's way too slow for
live streaming".
"That's a process we're looking to improve with technology,
but there's a lot of technical complexity in doing that,"
Beykpour said, noting that automating takedowns on Periscope is
more complicated than it is on YouTube or similar platforms.
Beykpour said automated takedowns can affect legitimate
content, and some complaints about broadcasts fall under a "gray
area".
Video platforms such as YouTube and Ustream, an
eight-year-old live streaming-video platform, have technology
that automatically takes down copyrighted material, and they
give some media companies ways to issue quick requests for
action.
David Gibbons, vice president of marketing at Ustream, said
it was "not really that challenging" for his company to
implement a special portal for takedown notices or automatically
sweep for material infringing copyright.
Beykpour and Twitter CEO Dick Costolo are scheduled to
address piracy concerns Thursday at a technology conference.
