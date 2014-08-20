Aug 20 Twitter Inc said it will remove
images or videos of deceased individuals at the request of
family members.
"In order to respect the wishes of loved ones, Twitter will
remove imagery of deceased individuals in certain
circumstances," according to a statement tweeted by Twitter
spokesman Nu Wexler on Tuesday.
Immediate family members and other authorized individuals
may request the removal of images or videos of deceased
individuals, from when critical injury occurs to the moments
before or after death, the statement said. (bit.ly/1w7cGaY)
However, the micro-messaging service said it will consider
public interest factors such as the newsworthiness of the
content while reviewing such media removal requests and may not
be able to honor every request.
Facebook Inc also allows verified immediate family
members to request the removal of a deceased person's Facebook
account.
(Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)