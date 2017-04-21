By David Ingram
| SAN FRANCISCO, April 21
SAN FRANCISCO, April 21 The U.S. Homeland
Security Department's inspector general said on Friday he was
investigating possible abuse of authority in a case that
triggered a lawsuit against the department by Twitter Inc
.
Inspector General John Roth described the probe in a letter
to Senator Ron Wyden, an Oregon Democrat who had asked for an
investigation due to concerns about free speech protections.
In a lawsuit on April 6, Twitter disclosed that it received
a summons in March from the U.S. Bureau of Customs and Border
Protection, an agency within Homeland Security, demanding
records about an account on the social media platform identified
by the handle @ALT_uscis.
The account has featured posts critical of President Donald
Trump's immigration policies, leading Twitter to complain in
its lawsuit that the summons was an unlawful attempt to suppress
dissent.
The agency dropped its demand of Twitter the day after the
suit was filed.
The people behind the account have not disclosed their
identities, but the use of "ALT" with a government agency
acronym has led many to assume government employees were behind
the tweets critical of Trump.
The lawsuit said the account "claims to be" the work of at
least one federal immigration employee. USCIS is the acroynm of
United States Citizenship and Immigration Services, a component
of Homeland Security.
Roth's office is charged with investigating waste, fraud and
abuse within Homeland Security. He wrote in his letter that he
was looking at whether the summons to Twitter "was improper in
any way, including whether CBP abused its authority."
"DHS OIG is also reviewing potential broader misuse of
summons authority at the department," he added.
Wyden's office posted the letter online. A representative
for Roth could not immediately be reached for comment. CBP
officials also could not be reached. A Twitter spokeswoman
declined to comment.
(Reporting by David Ingram; Editing by Tom Brown)