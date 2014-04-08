By Gerry Shih
| SAN FRANCISCO, April 8
unveiled a redesign of its user profile pages on Tuesday, the
latest in a series of steps promised by the company to bring new
users to the seven-year-old service.
In response to an all-time low in user growth figures during
the recent quarter, Twitter Chief Executive Dick Costolo told
worried Wall Street analysts that the company would make a
number of changes to freshen up the service.
Tuesday's redesign, while mostly cosmetic, hinted at what
Costolo described in February as a willingness to experiment
with new ways to organize content. Users can now "pin" a tweet
to stay at the top of their feed, a rare instance of Twitter
departing from the continuously rolling format that has defined
the service.
Tweets that have received more retweets or replies will also
appear slightly larger to spur more user engagement.
The new layout, which will be available to a small group of
users initially, will be widely deployed to Twitter's 241
million users in the coming weeks, the company said.
Twitter reported higher-than-expected fourth-quarter revenue
on Feb. 6, but investors focused on user growth of just 3.8
percent, the lowest rate of quarter-on-quarter growth since
Twitter began disclosing user figures. The San Francisco-based
company went public in November.
In recent weeks, Twitter has also reportedly been testing a
number of new advertising units, such as ads that include
download links for mobile apps.
As part of Tuesday's refresh, Twitter said users will also
be allowed to select a large banner picture to display across
the top of their profile page, as well as a much larger profile
picture, two features that resemble another social network
familiar to most of the world's Internet users: Facebook.
(Reporting by Gerry Shih; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)