UPDATE 3-Corona maker Constellation gives 'premium' profit forecast
* Forecasts FY18 adj. profit of $7.70-$8.00/shr vs. est. $7.51/shr
Oct 13 Twitter Inc said it would lay off up to 336 employees, or cut about 8 percent of its global workforce, as part of an overall plan to streamline operations.
The layoffs come about a week after the microblogging service provider appointed its co-founder Jack Dorsey its permanent CEO. (1.usa.gov/1Gbb31A) (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
* Forecasts FY18 adj. profit of $7.70-$8.00/shr vs. est. $7.51/shr
April 6 A U.S. appeals court ruled that Mylan Inc's proposed generic version of the blood thinner Angiomax would not infringe on patents held by The Medicines Company.
SAN FRANCISCO, April 6 Ride services company Lyft Inc has nearly completed a funding round of at least $500 million, valuing the company at $7.5 billion, according to a source close to the company.