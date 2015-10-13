Oct 13 Twitter Inc said it would lay off up to 336 employees, or cut about 8 percent of its global workforce, as part of an overall plan to streamline operations.

The layoffs come about a week after the microblogging service provider appointed its co-founder Jack Dorsey its permanent CEO. (1.usa.gov/1Gbb31A) (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)