* AT&T Inc says created a new global public sector organization and named AT&T executive Kay Kapoor to lead it
June 26 Twitter Inc's Rishi Garg, vice president of corporate development and strategy, has resigned from the company to pursue other projects, technology blog Re/code reported, citing a tweet from Garg.
Garg, who led the company's mergers and acquisition team, had joined Twitter in May, 2014, according to his LinkedIn profile. He had previously worked at Square, Re/code reported.
This is the second resignation at Twitter's mergers and acquisition team. Jessica Verilli resigned last month as the director of corporate development and strategy, to take a role at Google Ventures, the technology blog said. (on.recode.net/1JawugO) (Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
TORONTO, April 3 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Monday with Toronto-Dominion Bank and Teck Resources Ltd leading broad gains across most sectors.