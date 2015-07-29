By Yasmeen Abutaleb
| SAN FRANCISCO, July 28
SAN FRANCISCO, July 28 Critics have long
lamented that Twitter Inc is difficult to use and has
had trouble defining itself, which is why it has not expanded
its audience.
Add interim chief executive Jack Dorsey and Chief Financial
Officer Anthony Noto to the list of critics.
While Wall Street dumped the stock in after-hours trading on
Tuesday, the frank comments by the two executives gave analysts
reason to hope the company would start addressing the
long-standing problems.
"People around the globe know of Twitter, but it's not clear
why they should use Twitter," Dorsey said during a
second-quarter earnings call with investors. "This is
unacceptable and we're not happy about it."
Analysts said Dorsey and Noto's comments were refreshing.
"You've got to believe by being bluntly honest about what
their issues are, they're going to be bluntly reactive in
solving the issues," said Debra Aho Williamson, social media
marketing and advertising analyst at eMarketer.
Investors' reaction to the candor was much harsher. Shares
rose when the company's results were released right after 4 pm
ET, as Twitter reported better-than-expected revenue and
earnings.
But its shares dropped sharply after the 5 pm start of a
conference call with analysts, where Dorsey and Noto continually
criticized the company's disorganized product execution and
inability to provide new users reasons to sign up for the site.
They also said new product initiatives, such as instant
timelines and improving the experience for those without Twitter
accounts who visit the site, have not yet helped grow the
audience. Twitter's user base grew at its slowest rate yet,
adding only 2 million core users from last quarter.
"We have not communicated why people should use Twitter nor
made easy for them to understand how to use Twitter," Noto said
on the call.
Dorsey said the company would focus on more disciplined
product execution, simplify the site and better communicate
Twitter's purpose. He did not elaborate on how Twitter will
carry out those changes.
Twitter did not offer criticisms that have not been heard
before, analysts said, but Dorsey and Noto's acknowledgement of
the problems may mean they are more aggressively seeking
solutions.
"They made those remarks with full disclosure in mind,"
said Ken Sena, Evercore ISI analyst. "They were giving investors
a sense of the challenge."
(Edited by Stephen R. Trousdale and Ken Wills)