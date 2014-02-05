UPDATE 1-Luxury goods group Hermes delivers record 2016 profit margin
* Keeps ambitious medium-term sales growth goal (Adds detail, background)
(Refiles to remove extraneous word "made" in third paragraph)
SAN FRANCISCO Feb 5 Twitter Inc reported anemic user growth during the final three months of 2013, sending shares sinking after its first quarterly report as a public company.
Shares dropped more than 10 percent to $58 in after hours trading.
The company reported $243 million in revenue during the fourth quarter, topping investors' expectations of $218.2 million, on average.
But user growth, a closely watched metric, appeared to falter. It averaged 241 million monthly users, up just 3.8 percent from the previous quarter - the lowest rate since Twitter began disclosing its user figures.
Twitter's user numbers grew at 10 percent, 7 percent, and 6 percent during the first three quarters of the year, respectively.
Twitter, which held a highly-anticipated initial public offering in November at $26 a share, has divided investor opinion in the months since as shares more than doubled to more than $66 despite an absence of news. (Reporting by Gerry Shih; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
* Keeps ambitious medium-term sales growth goal (Adds detail, background)
LONDON, March 22 Home improvement retailer Kingfisher beat forecasts with an 8.3 percent rise in annual profit, with a resilient sales performance in Britain outweighing a softer French market which it remains cautious about.
PARIS, March 22 French luxury goods group Hermes posted on Wednesday a 13 percent increase in 2016 net profit, providing further evidence of a broader recovery in the luxury goods industry, and reported a record operating profit margin.