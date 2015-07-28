(Corrects paragraph 2 to say revenue rose 61 percent not 38
percent)
July 28 Twitter Inc reported
better-than-expected quarterly revenue as the micro-blogging
website operator's push to boost advertising income paid off.
Revenue rose 61 percent to $502.4 million.
The company's net loss narrowed to $136.7 million, or 21
cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30 from $144.6
million, or 24 cents per share, a year earlier. (bit.ly/1U4uiN9)
Excluding items, Twitter earned 7 cents per share.
Analysts on average had expected Twitter to earn 4 cents per
share on revenue of $481.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Twitter's shares rose 3 percent in extended trading on
Tuesday.
(Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bengaluru)