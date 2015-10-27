UAW says membership rose 1.8 pct in 2016
WASHINGTON, April 4 Membership in the United Auto Workers union rose by 7,300 workers in 2016 to 415,963, the seventh straight year of small gains for the American labor union.
Oct 27 Twitter Inc reported a 57.6 percent rise in quarterly revenue as Chief Executive Jack Dorsey's turnaround strategy takes hold.
Revenue rose to $569.2 million from $361.3 million a year earlier. (1.usa.gov/1H8cHMH)
Net loss narrowed to $131.7 million, or 20 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $175.5 million, or 29 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
NEW YORK, April 4 Several more companies, including BMW and Allstate, have pulled their advertising from Fox News' "The O’Reilly Factor" television program days after the New York Times reported Fox and star host Bill O’Reilly paid five women to settle claims he sexually harassed them.
WASHINGTON, April 4 Scripps National Spelling Bee winners aced "gesellschaft" and "feldenkrais" to be named co-champions of last year's competition, but it was the word "tie" that gave organizers a headache.