PRESS DIGEST- British Business - April 11
April 11 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 10 Twitter Inc's average monthly active users stalled in the fourth quarter - the first flat quarter sequentially since the company listed in 2013.
Twitter said in a filing it had 320 million average monthly active users in the quarter, in line with the third quarter and lagging a forecast for 323 million users from RBC Capital Markets.
Revenue rose 48.3 percent to $710.5 million in the quarter ended Dec. 31. (Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Rodney Joyce)
April 11 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SAN FRANCISCO, April 10 For the first time in the era of the modern automobile, the most valuable U.S. car maker is not based in Detroit.