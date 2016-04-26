April 26 Twitter Inc reported quarterly revenue at the lower end of its forecast as spending by advertisers declined.

Twitter said on Tuesday that it had 310 million average monthly active users in the first quarter ended March 31 compared with 305 million in the fourth quarter. (bit.ly/1pCISki)

Revenue rose 36 percent from a year earlier to $594.5 million. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)