UPDATE 1-Canon unlikely to help Toshiba with investment in memory chip business
* Canon says needs to prioritise investment for its own growth
July 26 Twitter Inc reported its slowest growth in quarterly revenue since going public in 2013 as the company faces intensifying competition from fast-growing competitors such as Snapchat and Instagram.
The microblogging service said on Tuesday its user base increased to 313 million average monthly active users in the second quarter from 310 million in the first quarter.
The company's net loss narrowed to $107.2 million, or 15 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $136.7 million, or 21 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose about 20 percent to $602 million. (Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Canon says needs to prioritise investment for its own growth
LONDON, Jan 31 Emerging stocks touched one-week lows on Tuesday but were headed for their best January since 2012, benefiting from expectations of reflationary U.S. policies, though Turkish assets lagged with the lira set for its fifth month in the red.
LONDON, Jan 31 European shares climbed on Tuesday and headed for their third straight month of gains, with a rally in firms such as British online supermarket Ocado and Swedish engineer Alfa Laval after their encouraging earnings updates supporting the market.