Feb 6 Twitter Inc, according to
analysts, is either the overvalued owner of a niche product
whose growth potential is fading or an undervalued social media
phenomenon that is set to give Facebook Inc a run for its
money in mobile.
"We remain firmly in the latter camp..." said Deutsche Bank,
one of one at least five brokerages that raised target prices or
ratings on Twitter's stock on Thursday.
Investors were not convinced, driving down Twitter's shares
21 percent in premarket trading a day after the company reported
its slowest pace of user growth in recent history.
Deutsche Bank, in a note entitled "Great Quarter, Aside From
The Most Important Metric", said it was impressed by Twitter's
improving monetization and expected slowing user growth to
reverse during 2014.
The broker, which sees Twitter on its way to 1 billion user,
maintained a "buy" rating on the stock and raised its price
target to $65 from $50.
Twitter shares were trading at $51.95 before the bell.
UBS, on the other side of the argument, issued a "sell"
recommendation on the stock and cut its price target to $42 from
$45. It was one of at least six brokerages to cut their target
prices or recommendations on Twitter's shares.
"A lack of mainstream adoption or a more simplified use case
was a worry of ours coming out of the IPO and seems to have come
to the fore faster than we had anticipated," UBS analyst Eric
Sheridan said in a note.
Twitter, whose shares debuted at $26 on the New York Stock
Exchange in November, reported better-than-expected
fourth-quarter revenue of $243 million in its first results
since the IPO. But investors focused on the anemic user growth,
as well as a sharp decline in a measure of user engagement.
Twitter averaged 241 million monthly users in the December
quarter, up just 3.8 percent from the previous three months.
That was the lowest rate of quarter-on-quarter growth since the
company began disclosing user figures.
But the company also said it made $1.49 per 1,000 timeline
views, a 76 percent jump from the same quarter of 2012.
"We believe the accelerating user growth and engagement,
supplemented by improvements in monetization, will drive
continued financial outperformance in the year ahead," Goldman
Sachs analysts said in a note.
Goldman raised its target price to $69 from $65 and
maintained its "buy" rating on the stock.
Twitter CEO Dick Costolo expressed confidence that
Twitter's user growth would improve in 2014 once users get used
to a change in layout to help new users and take to a new
onboarding process for newcomers to Twitter's mobile app.
"Management offered lots of confidence in reaccelerating
those (active user) figures, but that will likely become a
'prove it' story that will make stock outperformance challenging
in the meantime," BMO Capital Markets analyst Daniel Salmon said
in a note to clients.
Up to Wednesday's close, Twitter shares had risen to about
30 times projected 2014 sales.
(Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; Editing by Ted Kerr)